Birr, Edwin A.

WATERTOWN - Edwin A. Birr, 100 years, 3 months and 12 days old, of Watertown, and formally of Mayville, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Highland House in Watertown.

A memorial gathering will take place on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 2 p.m. at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville. Military honors will be conducted by the Mayville American Legion Post #69.

Edwin A. Birr was born the son of Richard and Ella (Spars) Birr on December 22, 1919 in Mayville, Wis. He was united in marriage to Elsie Birr on June 28, 1947 in Mayville.

Edwin is a WWII veteran that served his country in Italy and Africa from 1940 to 1945.

Upon returning home he went to work at Maysteel for 45 years then Gleason Reel for 20 years.

He also was a bartender for 30 years and then after retiring he was a school crossing guard and lawn mower/snow remover for 20 years. He was a member of Legion Post #69 in Mayville for 75 years serving as part of the drill and firing squads.