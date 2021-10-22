Birschbach, David M.

BEAVER DAM - David M. Birschbach, age 85, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 11, 2021, surrounded by his family. Dave was born on June 10, 1936, in Fond du Lac, Wis., to Edwin and Laverne (Totz) Birschbach. The family moved to Monroe, Wis., in 1939. David graduated from Monroe High School in 1954 and started his career with Wisconsin Power & Light in Monroe. He transferred to Berlin and then WP&L Northern Area Engineering in Fond du Lac, where he met his future wife, Donna Ziegenhagen. They were married in 1961. They later moved to Beaver Dam, then Horicon, and again back to Beaver Dam, where Dave accepted a position in the Service Department, completing his apprenticeship as a service technician. He retired in 1994 after 38 years with Wisconsin Power & Light.

Dave was a jack-of-all-trades and could build or fix anything. He did remodeling on the family home on Spring Street in Beaver Dam. While living in Horicon, Dave served as a volunteer fireman. He was an avid train buff and enjoyed his time spent with the Beaver Dam Train Club. Dave was a dedicated union supporter, serving as treasurer of the Dodge County Labor Council for many years, a union steward for IBEW Local 965 and on the Board of the Alliant Energy Retiree Club. He was on the Board of the Friends of the Dodge County Parks for 15 years, serving as president for three years. A bench in his honor is located at Astico County Park. After retirement from Wisconsin Power and Light, Dave plowed snow for the Town of Beaver Dam for five years and drove school bus for Johnson Bus for several years. He was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish, where he served as an usher as well as served for Masses. Dave loved "talking shop" with his co-workers and friends. Many memorable camping trips across the U.S. were enjoyed by their family while the children were growing up. They continued to travel to several countries and to almost all of the U.S. with tour groups and with Dave's brother and his wife. Dave and Donna were members of the Swingin' Beavers Square Dance Club for many years, serving as officers.