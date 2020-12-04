Bishop, Ian R. F.

PETERBOROUGH - Ian R. F. Bishop, 36, of Peterborough, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the Palliative and Hospice facility adjacent to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, N.H., after a courageously fought battle with leukemia.

Ian is survived by his fiancée, Lydia Burleigh; his parents, Jacqueline Bishop of Beaver Dam, Wis., and Russ and Danielle Bishop of Peterborough; his sister, Ashleigh Bishop; an extended family of loving grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins; and a large number of very dear friends.

Born in Berlin, Germany, on Oct. 4, 1984, Ian spent his formative years in Beaver Dam, Wis., and Henniker, N.H. As a youth, Ian loved all sports, competing in ice hockey, baseball, basketball and soccer and later, in high school, football. His true athletic passion, though, was snowboarding, which he pursued right up until recently. A 2004 graduate of John Stark Regional High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army following graduation and served as an infantryman during his two tours of duty in Iraq.