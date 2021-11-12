Bishop, Rohn Thomas

WAUPUN - Rohn Thomas Bishop, 63, of Waupun, passed away Nov. 10, 2021, after a long battle with COVID.
Rohn was born July 13, 1958, in Elgin, Ill., the son of Lila and F. Warren Bishop. Rohn grew up with his much loved sister, Sue. He graduated from Lake Park High School, Ill., in 1976. Rohn married Mimi Dowling in September 1978. They were married for 18 years and blessed with two sons, Rohn and Tom. In 1998, Rohn married Krista Lynn Dates. They met line dancing in Beaver Dam. Rohn loved to dance. He owned and operated Bishops Car Wash & Detail Center in Waupun from 1978-2021. He took great pride in serving on the Waupun City Council from 1988–1993. During his time on the council he started the Business Improvement District (BID) and East End Development. He also started development on the business park. Rohn also served as treasurer for both the Waupun Historical Society and the Waupun Downtown Promotions. While involved with the Historical Society, Rohn worked on getting the historical plaques for the historic downtown buildings. He started the annual Cemetery Walk in 2015. Rohn and Krista loved motorcycling, taking day-long road trips, and exploring the rustic roads of Wisconsin. Rohn loved the Smoky Mountains, where he and Krista got married. He greatly enjoyed his grandchildren, singing Christmas carols in church and making Bennett laugh while singing "Hark the Herald Angels Sing." He adored his time with the grandkids. Rohn loved his Saturday lunches with his son, Rohn, and spending time with Tom detailing cars in Kewaskum. Rohn was an incredible cook and enjoyed cooking for friends and family. He was a member of the Jaycees, the Freemasons, the Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce, and the International Car Wash Association. If Rohn were still here, he'd want you to know "a clean car lasts longer."
Rohn is survived by his wife, Krista (Dates) Bishop; his sons, Rohn (Jennifer) W. Bishop and Thomas (Kristy) F. Bishop; his stepson, Zachariah C. (Kandy) Lewandowski of Texas; five grandchildren, Reagan, Bennett, Bristol, Margaret, and Colette; former wife, Mimi Dowling; and his sister, Susan (Stan) Bishop Szara and their three children. He also leaves behind his beloved schnauzer, Gatling.
Rohn was preceded in death by his parents, F. Warren and Lila Bishop; and a stepson, Joshua Lewandowski.
Funeral services for Rohn Bishop will be held Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 10:30 a.m. at EDGEWOOD COMMUNITY CHURCH in Waupun, with Pastor Adam Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Tuesday at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. and on Wednesday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Rohn's name for the Waupun Food Bank.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)