Bishop, Rohn Thomas

Rohn was born July 13, 1958, in Elgin, Ill., the son of Lila and F. Warren Bishop. Rohn grew up with his much loved sister, Sue. He graduated from Lake Park High School, Ill., in 1976. Rohn married Mimi Dowling in September 1978. They were married for 18 years and blessed with two sons, Rohn and Tom. In 1998, Rohn married Krista Lynn Dates. They met line dancing in Beaver Dam. Rohn loved to dance. He owned and operated Bishops Car Wash & Detail Center in Waupun from 1978-2021. He took great pride in serving on the Waupun City Council from 1988–1993. During his time on the council he started the Business Improvement District (BID) and East End Development. He also started development on the business park. Rohn also served as treasurer for both the Waupun Historical Society and the Waupun Downtown Promotions. While involved with the Historical Society, Rohn worked on getting the historical plaques for the historic downtown buildings. He started the annual Cemetery Walk in 2015. Rohn and Krista loved motorcycling, taking day-long road trips, and exploring the rustic roads of Wisconsin. Rohn loved the Smoky Mountains, where he and Krista got married. He greatly enjoyed his grandchildren, singing Christmas carols in church and making Bennett laugh while singing "Hark the Herald Angels Sing." He adored his time with the grandkids. Rohn loved his Saturday lunches with his son, Rohn, and spending time with Tom detailing cars in Kewaskum. Rohn was an incredible cook and enjoyed cooking for friends and family. He was a member of the Jaycees, the Freemasons, the Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce, and the International Car Wash Association. If Rohn were still here, he'd want you to know "a clean car lasts longer."