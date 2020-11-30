Bishop, Susan

Sue was born February 19, 1959 in Beloit, WI the daughter of Charles and Janet Jo Hudson Hogan. Sue was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. On July 9, 1977 she married her soulmate and the love of her life, Michael Bishop in Beloit, WI. The couple moved to the Waupun area in 1982. Sue was employed at Boehm-Madisen Lumber Co. in Waukesha as a secretary for over 23 years, working alongside her husband, Mike and son, Christopher. Sue was a very proud grandma and enjoyed being with her kids and grandkids, especially for their Sunday dinners. She enjoyed crocheting, doing many types of projects, especially blankets and washcloths that she would frequently give as gifts.