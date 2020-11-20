Bittner, Lucille T.

REEDSBURG - Lucille T. Bittner, age 97, of Reedsburg, died on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center. She was born on Feb. 4, 1923, in Plain, the daughter of John B. and Helena "Ella" (Heiser) Wutz. Lucille was a 1941 graduate of Reedsburg High School. On Sept. 18, 1943, she was united in marriage to Elmer Lindloff. He preceded her in death on March 14, 1993. She later married LaVern Bittner on Feb. 11, 2006. He died on June 23, 2014. Along with her husband, Elmer, she was a partner of the Big Store Home Furnishings, where she was a bookkeeper and seamstress for many years. She enjoyed playing cards, going to dances, golfing, baking, knitting and gardening. She was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Survivors include her niece, Virginia (Mick) Quindt, of Baraboo; her nephew, Roy (Barb) Wutz, of Eden Prairie, Minn.; two sisters-in-law, Catherine Lindloff and Janet Mahr; many other nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her brother, John G. (Mary) Wutz; and an infant brother, Raymond Wutz.