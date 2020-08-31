Blanch, Gayle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand – Gayle Blanch passed away peacefully and comfortably with her family and friends by her side on Wednesday Aug. 26, 2020, in Christchurch, New Zealand, aged 64 years. She was the loved and treasured wife and best friend of Scott Lappin; much loved mother and lifelong inspiration of son Morgan; and a supportive mother-in-law of Erin; understanding and always proud Grandma of Cohen, and Bentley; and an adored best friend of Venessa for 52 years. Gayle is also survived by four siblings: Jewel, Owen, Evan and Deslie.

While living in Baraboo, Wis., Gayle worked as a Visitor Center Associate at the International Crane Foundation. From 2009 to 2012, Gayle was the New Zealand Branch Manager of all things Aldo at the Aldo Leopold Foundation. Gayle and Scott fostered many dogs through the German Shepherd Rescue in their home on Bent Tree Drive. She enjoyed playing trivia at The Village Booksmith. While living in New Zealand, Gayle was the former District Manager at the National Library of New Zealand in Invercargill, New Zealand and was currently the Librarian at Burnham Military Camp in Burnham, New Zealand.

Messages for the Family of the Late Gayle Blanch may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. Scott Lappin may be reached at 31 Wyn Street, Hoon Hay, Christchurch, New Zealand 8025.

"A force to be reckoned with"

A Celebration of Gayle's life will be held at the Christchurch Crematorium Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram 8042 on Tuesday Sept. 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. The Ministry of Health restriction of 100 people in attendance will apply.