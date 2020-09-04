 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blankenheim, Russell E.
0 entries

Blankenheim, Russell E.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE/LYNDON STATION - Russell E. Blankenheim, formerly of Lyndon Station, passed away in Milwaukee, Wis. on Aug. 29, 2020 at the age of 82.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Peter and Elizabeth Catherine (nee Rohlinger) Blankenheim. Dear brother of Carol (Dr. James) Zellmer, Gail (Lance) Marusic and the late Michael (Margie) Blankenheim. He is further survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Private services to be held.

Goodman-Bensman Whitefish Bay Funeral Home assisting the family.

goodmanbensman.com

414-964-3111

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News