Bleich, Mildred E.

Millie was born on Nov. 6, 1922, in the town of Leeds, Wis., a daughter of Otto and Leola (Gest) Lanzendorf. She was united in marriage to Ralph Bleich. Millie worked for the Christian Home in Waupun for 18 years. She enjoyed baking, cooking and gardening. Millie also really enjoyed sewing and making things for the Orphan Train and sewed quilts for church for many years. She was a member of Pella Lutheran Church.