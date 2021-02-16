Bleich, Mildred E.

WAUPUN - Mildred Esther Bleich, age 98, of Waupun, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at the Christian Home.
Millie was born on Nov. 6, 1922, in the town of Leeds, Wis., a daughter of Otto and Leola (Gest) Lanzendorf. She was united in marriage to Ralph Bleich. Millie worked for the Christian Home in Waupun for 18 years. She enjoyed baking, cooking and gardening. Millie also really enjoyed sewing and making things for the Orphan Train and sewed quilts for church for many years. She was a member of Pella Lutheran Church.
Millie is survived by her three children, Alana (Gary) Dunning of Superior, Dale (Tina) Bleich of Portage and Keith (Emma) Bleich of Dallas, Ore.; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; a son, Brian Bleich; a great-grandson, Rashi; and four siblings, Leona Hermanson, Wilbert Lanzendorf, Delores Haupt, and Ruth Thompson.
A private family service will be held.
Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
