Bleifuss, Mae F.

JUNEAU - Mae Fannie Bleifuss, of Juneau, entered into eternal life at the age of 98 years, on Sept. 6, 2021. She was born July 27, 1923, daughter of Henry A. and Elizabeth (nee Buss) Steffen. Mae graduated in 1940 from Juneau High School. She married Hans Bleifuss on Nov. 11, 1942, at Zion Lutheran Church, Clyman, Wis.

Mae enjoyed homemaking but also was very much a people person. She enjoyed clerking at the Juneau Variety Store, and prior to retirement, worked as a program aide to the Dodge County nurses with their elderly health screenings. She was a champion for the growth and success of Juneau as a community. She was a member of Juneau's first Mayor's Citizen Committee. She also served several terms on Juneau's Community Center Board. Mae proudly received the Morry Mountin Community Service Award from the Juneau Chamber of Commerce in 2000.

Volunteerism and patriotism were her middle names. Mae just completed 70 years of membership in the Juneau American Legion Auxiliary, Unit #15, many years as an officer or chairperson. She held offices in the Juneau American Legion Auxiliary Past Presidents Parley and the Auxiliary Dodge County Council. She proudly shared the meaning of patriotism and flag etiquette. She loved teaching small children about the Pledge of Allegiance.