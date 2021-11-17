Bluell, Randall Jay

NECEDAH - Randall Jay Bluell, 61, of Necedah, Wis., passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2021, in the arms of his beloved daughter. Randy was a carpenter most of his life and enjoyed working with wood very much.

Randy is survived by his daughter, Shayla Bluell of Black River Falls; his mother, Carol Timmermon of Necedah, Wis.; stepfather, Harry (Della) Timmermon of La Port, Ind.; his brothers, Mark Bluell of Tennessee, Mike (Kristy) Bluell of Necedah, Wis., and Tim (Liz) Timmermon of West Bend, Wis.; and sisters, Susan Dossett of Montana and Michelle Patterson of Mauston, Wis. He is also survived by three beautiful grandchildren, Brayden, Briella and Brinsley; and many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his father, Donald Bluell; and grandparents, Harold and Alice Schmied and George and Berniece Bluell.