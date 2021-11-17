Bluell, Randall Jay

NECEDAH - Randall Jay Bluell, 61, of Necedah, Wis., passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2021, in the arms of his beloved daughter. Randy was a carpenter most of his life and enjoyed working with wood very much.
Randy is survived by his daughter, Shayla Bluell of Black River Falls; his mother, Carol Timmermon of Necedah, Wis.; stepfather, Harry (Della) Timmermon of La Port, Ind.; his brothers, Mark Bluell of Tennessee, Mike (Kristy) Bluell of Necedah, Wis., and Tim (Liz) Timmermon of West Bend, Wis.; and sisters, Susan Dossett of Montana and Michelle Patterson of Mauston, Wis. He is also survived by three beautiful grandchildren, Brayden, Briella and Brinsley; and many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his father, Donald Bluell; and grandparents, Harold and Alice Schmied and George and Berniece Bluell.
He will be cremated and have a celebration of life at a later date. A special thank you to the medical staff at Gunderson Lutheran Health Systems Critical Care Unit.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)