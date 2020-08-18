Blum, Sandra Rae (Fawcett)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE - Sandra Rae "Sandy" Blum, age 74, passed away late Sunday night. In late June, Sandy suffered a stroke. This led to open heart surgery. During her recovery, they discovered stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Throughout it all, her radiant optimism continued to be an inspiration to all who encountered her.

She was born July 26, 1946, in Baraboo, to James Fawcett (Jim) and Lillian Rose Anderson. Tragedy struck Sandy at an early age, as her mother died of diabetes when she was less than a year old. Times were difficult back then, and to find work, her father moved to Tomah and remarried. Though she did not then see him as much as she would have liked, she knew he loved her, and she appreciated her stepmother, Margaret, and loved her new half-brothers and sisters, Cheryl, Danny, Janine, Harlan, Mark, Barry and Janice.

Sandy and her brother Jimmy were primarily raised by her grandmother, Mona Fawcett, and her special Uncle and Aunt, Jerry and Bonnie Carroll. Sandy spent her childhood exploring the Baraboo Bluffs and living a simple, country existence. Her grandmother's house, which never saw a speck of paint and had no running water throughout her childhood, was a Bluffs landmark for many years across from Sunny Hill School. Her childhood taught her to appreciate the simple things in life, especially nature's beauty, and to be resilient.