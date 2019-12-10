MAUMELLE, ARK. - Bob (Bobby) Schultz, age 57, of Maumelle, Ark. and formerly of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., left this earth on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. He leaves behind his loving wife, Joy; a son he adored, Jonny; Jonny’s fiancé, Hanniel; and his beloved pets, Harley and Gracie.
A Memorial Gathering will take place on Dec. 21, 2019, at Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton, Wis. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with words of remembrance at 1 p.m. Bob will be laid to rest with his mother and father in the Lake Delton Cemetery.
Bob was born in Baraboo, Wis. on Feb. 28, 1962. From an early age, Bob had a love of radio. When he was 10, he set up his own radio station in his bedroom and could be found reading news copy and playing the hits for his “audience”. He spent time at the local radio station learning the ropes and got his first on-air gig on at WNNO radio when he was 15. In high school, Bob played football all four years, creating friendships that last to this day. His other passion during high school was music. He took every opportunity to play his trumpet in swing choir, jazz band, concert band and symphony band. He graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1980.
Bob was fortunate to spend his summers working for the Tommy Bartlett Water Show, starting in the parking lot at the age of 12 and ending up on stage as the youngest MC in Bartlett’s history. Bob was thrilled when Tommy Bartlett asked him to play his trumpet during the Dancing Waters and he personally chose the song Tijuana Taxi for Bob to play. Bob loved being part of the Bartlett family, creating friendships that last to this day.
Bob attended the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse, pursued his love of music by playing trumpet in the college jazz band, worked on a TV sports show interviewing coaches and players, and graduated with a degree in mass communications. Upon graduation, he worked in the Madison, Wis. area for Magic 98 and WTDY radio. It was during this time, he met the love of his life, Joy Stehling, and they were married on June 9, 1990. They were blessed with the birth of their son, Jonny, in December 1994.
Bob loved his family and always encouraged them to pursue their passions. Whether it was Joy’s art shows or Jonny’s love of fishing. A special moment for Bob was when Jonny won the National Casting Kids Competition and he and Joy were there to share in the celebration. It was after this, that Bob moved his family to Maumelle, Ark. to help his son pursue his love of fishing and together as a family they helped Jonny realize his dream. Bob was actively involved in Jonny’s fishing clubs both in high school and college and every time Jonny was on the water you knew that Bob and Joy were close by.
At the time of his passing, Bob worked for Dassaault Falcon Jet, the number one producer of custom corporate/private jets in the world, as a Procurement Specialist/ERP.
Bob was the heart of his family, remembered for his kindness and wonderful smile. He touched so many lives and will be greatly missed. He further leaves behind a sister, Ann, of Dane, Wis.; a brother, Mike (Judy) of Eagan, Minn.; and a sister, Jane (Mark) of Waunakee, Wis.; nieces, Sarah (Eric), Stephanie (Kory); and nephew, Michael (Emily). He also leaves his mother and father-in law, Bill and Donna Stehling. Bob was preceded in death by his mother and father, Harold and Agnes Schultz.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
