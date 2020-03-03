Bobbye Kozoshok, 88, of Wisconsin Dells / Briggsville

Bobbye Kozoshok, age 88, of Wisconsin Dells/Briggsville area passed away on March 3, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral Services are pending.
The PICHA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
608-253-7884
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)