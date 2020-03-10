Bobbye Kozoshok, 88, Wisconsin Dells/Briggsville

WISCONSIN DELLS / BRIGGSVILLE—Bobbye Kozoshok, age 88, of the Wisconsin Dells/Briggsville area passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

A visitation/gathering will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Picha Funeral Home, in Wisconsin Dells. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Briggsville, Wisconsin.

Bobbye was born August 1, 1931, in Miston, Tennessee the daughter of Larimore “Fox” and Mattie (Ladd) Childress. She moved to Chicago at age 16 where she began working at various factories over the years. She married Harry Kozoshok on June 26, 1954. They honeymooned in Wisconsin Dells and eventually moved there in 1969. For most of the children’s young lives, Bobbye stayed home taking care of them. When they moved to the Dells she started working at a nursing home for a short time and eventually with her husband started a new business and worked from home. She took care of her husband when his diabetes became severe, until his death in May of 1987.