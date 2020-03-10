Bobbye Kozoshok, 88, Wisconsin Dells/Briggsville

WISCONSIN DELLS / BRIGGSVILLE—Bobbye Kozoshok, age 88, of the Wisconsin Dells/Briggsville area passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
A visitation/gathering will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Picha Funeral Home, in Wisconsin Dells. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Briggsville, Wisconsin.
Bobbye was born August 1, 1931, in Miston, Tennessee the daughter of Larimore “Fox” and Mattie (Ladd) Childress. She moved to Chicago at age 16 where she began working at various factories over the years. She married Harry Kozoshok on June 26, 1954. They honeymooned in Wisconsin Dells and eventually moved there in 1969. For most of the children’s young lives, Bobbye stayed home taking care of them. When they moved to the Dells she started working at a nursing home for a short time and eventually with her husband started a new business and worked from home. She took care of her husband when his diabetes became severe, until his death in May of 1987.
Bobbye was very self sufficient and started working again at Noah’s Ark, Buckminster’s Witches Gulch and Culvers until she permanently retired. She enjoyed staying busy and working and made friends easily. Always up for new adventures, she started bowling at age 57. She enjoyed gardening, reading, word search puzzles, travelling and of course spending time with her family. She was also a proud member of the Wisconsin Dells Kiwanis for over 25 years serving as the “Sunshine Girl”, sending out birthday, anniversary, sympathy and get well cards.
Bobbye is survived by her daughters, Karen Wampler, Rhonda (Fred) Weidling and Brenda Fredrick; grandchildren, Wendy (Rob) Carns, Connie Wampler, Penny Jacobson, and Clint Weidling (Nicole Mageske); great-grandchildren, Morgan Medsker, Adryan Weidling, Adam Weidling, Jaidyn Weidling, Fred Jacobson and Effie Jacobson and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Marge Block and Virginia Strachn and their husbands, George and Billy; brothers, Bill and Thomas Childress and their wives, Pearl and Doris; and long time family friends, Stan and Zollie Miller.
Always having a smile for everyone, she could start a conversation with anyone she met. After being diagnosed with dementia and no longer able to stay home or with family, she moved to St. Clare Meadows Care Center in Baraboo in September of 2017. She loved her time there and participated in any activity, service, or music event they had. She will dearly be missed by her family and it’s believed anyone who met her.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Clare Meadows Care Center would be appreciated.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
608-253-7884
