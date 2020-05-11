TOWN OF OAK GROVE - On May 10, 2020 Rodger Bobholz born July 7, 1937 entered into the land of the living, washed clean of all his sins in the blood of Jesus Christ on the cross.
Rodger is survived by his wife Shirley, wed to Rodger for 62 years; his three children: Mark and Mary (Miller) Bobholz, Gail (Bobholz) and Kevin Schoeffel, Janice Bobholz and husband Brian P Toth. Rodger was blessed with six grandchildren and three great grandchildren: grandchildren: Ryan (Michelle) Bobholz, Kyle (Ashley) Bobholz, Alyssa (Dustin) Wakefield, Kayla (Ted) Johnson, Bryanna Schoeffel and Brian Samual Toth; three great grandchildren: Cooper Bobholz, Makenna Bobholz and Flynn Bobholz. Rodger is further survived by very dear brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Rodger was preceded in death by his father and mother, Fred "Fritz" and Eveline Bobholz. Fritz died in 1992 and Eveline died in 2010.
Rodger was also preceded in death by grandparents, aunts, uncles, his special cousin Helen Hasenstab and other beloved family members.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Pastor Dale Hella for his enduring spiritual support, guidance and friendship with Rodger. Special thanks also to the Hillside Hospice Staff and Nurse Molly Schwartz for her compassion and care during his "FLIGHT" to Heaven.
The family would also like to extend special thanks to all of his roller skating friends, aviation friends and innumerable business friends and acquaintances for all the love and support shown to him throughout his life.
Forever he will be remembered for his witnessing of his Savior - "I'm better than I deserve"
A private family service will be held for Rodger.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be distributed to charities of the family's choice. Memorials and cards of sympathy and support in Rodger's name may be mailed to Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home, N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI 53916 and will be given to the Bobholz family.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.koepsellfh.com.
