TOWN OF OAK GROVE - On May 10, 2020 Rodger Bobholz born July 7, 1937 entered into the land of the living, washed clean of all his sins in the blood of Jesus Christ on the cross.

Rodger is survived by his wife Shirley, wed to Rodger for 62 years; his three children: Mark and Mary (Miller) Bobholz, Gail (Bobholz) and Kevin Schoeffel, Janice Bobholz and husband Brian P Toth. Rodger was blessed with six grandchildren and three great grandchildren: grandchildren: Ryan (Michelle) Bobholz, Kyle (Ashley) Bobholz, Alyssa (Dustin) Wakefield, Kayla (Ted) Johnson, Bryanna Schoeffel and Brian Samual Toth; three great grandchildren: Cooper Bobholz, Makenna Bobholz and Flynn Bobholz. Rodger is further survived by very dear brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Rodger was preceded in death by his father and mother, Fred "Fritz" and Eveline Bobholz. Fritz died in 1992 and Eveline died in 2010.

Rodger was also preceded in death by grandparents, aunts, uncles, his special cousin Helen Hasenstab and other beloved family members.