Boegner, Isabella Lynn

BARABOO - Isabella Lynn Boegner passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, NICU, in Madison, Wis. Isabella, daughter of Matthew Ryan and Kristin Marie Harrington-Boegner, was born May 2, 2020, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wis.
She is survived by her loving parents, Matthew and Kristin Boegner; sisters, Anastasia and Josephine Boegner; grandparents, Terry (Mary) Boegner; great-grandmother, Virginia Boegner; aunts and uncles, Stephanie Harrington-Shellhaas (Jason Shellhaas), Kevin (Kristina) Harrington and Josh (Jennifer) Boegner and cousins, Chinonso and Chiamara Boegner.
Isabella was preceded in death by her grandparents, Fred Harrington (Aug. 5, 2015), Linda Harrington (Nov. 24, 2019) and her cousin, Chinenye Boegner (Sept. 17, 2016).
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a small private service for immediate family will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Baraboo, Wis.
Sympathy cards and memorials may be mailed to P.O. Box 405, Baraboo, WI 53913. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established https://www.gofundme.com/f/av58c7-isabella-memorial-fund. The Redlin Funeral Home in Baraboo, Wis., is assisting the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)