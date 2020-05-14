Boegner, Isabella Lynn

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BARABOO - Isabella Lynn Boegner passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, NICU, in Madison, Wis. Isabella, daughter of Matthew Ryan and Kristin Marie Harrington-Boegner, was born May 2, 2020, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wis.

She is survived by her loving parents, Matthew and Kristin Boegner; sisters, Anastasia and Josephine Boegner; grandparents, Terry (Mary) Boegner; great-grandmother, Virginia Boegner; aunts and uncles, Stephanie Harrington-Shellhaas (Jason Shellhaas), Kevin (Kristina) Harrington and Josh (Jennifer) Boegner and cousins, Chinonso and Chiamara Boegner.

Isabella was preceded in death by her grandparents, Fred Harrington (Aug. 5, 2015), Linda Harrington (Nov. 24, 2019) and her cousin, Chinenye Boegner (Sept. 17, 2016).

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a small private service for immediate family will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Baraboo, Wis.

Sympathy cards and memorials may be mailed to P.O. Box 405, Baraboo, WI 53913. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established https://www.gofundme.com/f/av58c7-isabella-memorial-fund. The Redlin Funeral Home in Baraboo, Wis., is assisting the family.