Boehning, Vernon Lee

LEAF RIVER, Ill. - Vernon Lee Boehning (known by friends and family as Joe), age 88, passed away at his home in Leaf River on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.

Vernon was born Nov. 18, 1932, to Grace (Zimmerman) and Harry C. Boehning. He grew up in Elgin, Ill., with his seven sisters and three brothers.

From June of 1954 until April of 1956, he was stationed in Korea with the U.S. Army. It was there where he learned to operate heavy equipment.

Vernon married Janice Kellerman on Feb. 9, 1957. They raised their six children in Streamwood, Ill. He was employed by Greco Construction for 21 years. After that, he bought a small dairy farm in the town of New Lisbon and the family moved to Wisconsin. Farming was hard work, which is probably why he loved it so much. He had a soft spot in his heart for many of his cows, who had names like pets.

He was a dog lover and had many loyal companions in his lifetime. He liked to feed the birds and watch them out the dining room window. He always had a beautiful yard with many varieties of trees and flowers. Even after Jan's passing, he had a garden every year.

Vernon was preceded in death by his wife, Janice; daughter, Pamela Sue Denton; his parents; his sisters, Tutti, Virginia, Barb, Donna, and Emmy; and brothers, Harry and William.