Bogard, Eugene W.

BEAVER DAM - Dr. Eugene "Gene" Bogard joined his Savior Jesus Christ on July 24, 2020, at the age of 88. He was the beloved husband of Virginia Derber; loving father of Cindy (Michael), Sandy, Bill (Gina) and Bob (Michael); cherished stepfather of Dana (Kevin), Debra (Wayne), James (Kim) and Alan (Toni); and was further survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his brother, Ed (Berdella). He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Etta; and his brothers, Scott and Jim.

Gene led a life of service to others and to the community, including proudly serving in the U.S. Navy. He also served two terms as a city councilman in New Holstein, Wis., and two terms on the school board with the New Holstein school district. Gene was a high school teacher and counselor for the district and an administrator for the Moraine Park Technical College in Fond du Lac. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and earned a master's and Ph.D. degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

After leaving Moraine Park, he established a consulting service focused on leadership, education and development. He consulted nationwide and was honored by the National Management Association with the title of "Certified" Manager. After retirement he served the Lord in many lay positions.

A memorial service is scheduled at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH in Beaver Dam on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.