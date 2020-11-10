Boggs, Kenneth Roe

Ken was born on Nov. 18, 1937, in Wichita Falls, Texas, the son of Roe and Katie (Quillian) Boggs. Ken served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1958 and during a break met his wife, Phyllis Buckminster. They married on Dec. 7, 1957, in Wisconsin Dells. After being discharged from the Air Force, Ken became employed by Gisholt in Madison as a machinist. Once his children were raised, Ken and Phyllis moved to Wichita Falls, where he worked as a civilian at Sheppard Air Force Base, and was active as a Shriner and a Mason. Aside from his full-time work and service organizations, Ken was a passionate woodworker and enjoyed making everything from furniture to toys.