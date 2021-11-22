Bolda, Yvonne

WAUPUN—Yvonne Bolda, 90, of Waupun, passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Christian Homestead.
Yvonne was born May 8, 1931 in Waupun the daughter of Fred and Esther Leu Nyhuis. Yvonne attended Waupun schools and graduated from Waupun High School in 1949. On June 30, 1951 she married Jerome “Jay” Bolda in Milwaukee. Following their marriage they resided in Milwaukee and New Berlin. She was employed at Elmbrook Pediatrics in Brookfield for several years. While residing in New Berlin she was a very active member of Calvary Community Church. In 2004 they moved to Waupun where they became members of Trinity Reformed Church.
Yvonne is survived by two daughters, Connie (Jerry) Kroeze of Orange City, Iowa and Laura (Gary) Dykstra of Holland, Mich.; a daughter-in-law, Jodi Bolda of Waupun; ten grandchildren, Kristin Bolda, Thomas Bolda, Rebecca (Chad) Matthiesen, Rachel (Tyler) Rambo, Katie (Justin) Pearson, Bethany Kroeze, Matthew Kroeze, Courtney (Nick) Hengst, Scott Dykstra, and Amy Dykstra; a sister, Karen (Arthur) Olson of Jenison, Mich.; and nieces and nephews.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband, Jay Bolda; a son, Steve Bolda; and two sisters, Lois Johnson and Marlene Barkley.
Funeral services for Yvonne Bolda will be held Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at 10 a.m. at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun with the Rev. Brent Matzen officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Wednesday at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Mask wearing is required.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)