Bolda, Yvonne

WAUPUN—Yvonne Bolda, 90, of Waupun, passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Christian Homestead.

Yvonne was born May 8, 1931 in Waupun the daughter of Fred and Esther Leu Nyhuis. Yvonne attended Waupun schools and graduated from Waupun High School in 1949. On June 30, 1951 she married Jerome “Jay” Bolda in Milwaukee. Following their marriage they resided in Milwaukee and New Berlin. She was employed at Elmbrook Pediatrics in Brookfield for several years. While residing in New Berlin she was a very active member of Calvary Community Church. In 2004 they moved to Waupun where they became members of Trinity Reformed Church.

Yvonne is survived by two daughters, Connie (Jerry) Kroeze of Orange City, Iowa and Laura (Gary) Dykstra of Holland, Mich.; a daughter-in-law, Jodi Bolda of Waupun; ten grandchildren, Kristin Bolda, Thomas Bolda, Rebecca (Chad) Matthiesen, Rachel (Tyler) Rambo, Katie (Justin) Pearson, Bethany Kroeze, Matthew Kroeze, Courtney (Nick) Hengst, Scott Dykstra, and Amy Dykstra; a sister, Karen (Arthur) Olson of Jenison, Mich.; and nieces and nephews.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband, Jay Bolda; a son, Steve Bolda; and two sisters, Lois Johnson and Marlene Barkley.