Bolgrihn, Doris Marie

Doris was born on July 25, 1925, in Ladysmith, the daughter of Charles and Josephine (Thorson) Irwin. She was the fourth of seven children. Her family moved to Madison when she was young, where her father did farm work and her mother taught in a rural school. Doris graduated from Sauk Prairie High School and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Her family next bought a farm north of Portage, near Date's Mill. Doris worked at Badger Ordnance, where she met her husband-to-be, Earl Bolgrihn. They were married on Jan. 25, 1947, and moved into Portage where they raised three children, Michael, Patricia and Mary Beth. Doris worked several jobs over the years, her favorites being at Piggly Wiggly/Eagle and City Bank of Portage. She especially loved working at jobs where she could help people.

Doris and Earl were members of Trinity United Church of Christ. Doris was also a member of the Women's Guild, she served as a Sunday school teacher, sang in the choir and was a member of the church council. Later, she was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Oxford, and finally the First Presbyterian Church of Pardeeville. During her last years she was a resident of the Columbia Healthcare Center in Wyocena. Even though she suffered from macular degeneration and hearing loss, she lived a full life there. Monna Kiefer was her favorite roommate, and the two were good and close friends. Doris loved her family and offered help to any who needed it. She and Earl enjoyed helping relatives and friends with building and remodeling projects. Doris sewed clothes and made Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls for her nieces and nephews. She was passionate about baking and was famous for her tea rings which she shared with friends and neighbors.