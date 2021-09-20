Bolgrihn, Doris Marie

WYOCENA—Doris Marie Bolgrihn, age 95, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the Columbia Healthcare Center in Wyocena.
A Memorial gathering will be held at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. A short service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Sandy Nuernberg officiating. A private graveside service was previously held at Oak Grove Cemetery.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
