Bollig, Elaine M.

MAUSTON - Elaine M. Bollig, age 84, of Mauston, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Elroy, Wis., on April 1, 1937, to Lester and Alice (Nelson) Skailand. Elaine grew up in Elroy enjoying the nuances of small town life. On June 16, 1955, she married Bernard Hillyer. To this union was born Bret and Julie. On July 4, 1964, she married Joseph Bollig at Bethany Lutheran Church in Mauston, Wis. To this union was born Katherine and Donald.

Elaine worked in a canning factory and a shoe factory in Milwaukee. Later she worked for Whistling Wings Golf Course in Necedah. Elaine and Joseph founded Joe Bollig Excavating and Logging in Germantown Township, rural Mauston, in the 1960s. Later it became Joseph Bollig and Sons Excavating and Logging. Elaine worked in the office for many years.

Elaine was a homemaker, and member of the Rachel Circle at Bethany Lutheran Church.

Survivors include one brother, Donald (Judy Sebranek) of Salem, Wis.; three sisters, Marlene, (Leroy Weber) of Janesville, Betty (James Wojtowicz) of Elroy, and Joan Brown of Beloit, Wis.; three children, Bret Hillyer (Marykay Beranek) of Mauston, Katherine Buswell (Craig) of Kendall, and Donald Bollig (Katrina Beller) of Mauston; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.