Bolstad, Dennis Dean

HORICON - Dennis Dean Bolstad, age 62, of Horicon, passed away on Jan. 11, 2021, at the Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Dennis was born the son of Elmer Bolstad Jr. and Diane Kehl on May 17, 1958. He was a 1977 graduate of Horicon High School. He was employed at John Deere Company in Horicon until his retirement. Dennis enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved listening to oldies music and taking rides on his Harley. He will be deeply missed by many.

God saw he was getting tired, and a cure was not to be. So he put his arms around him and whispered "come with me." God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best.

Dennis is survived by his mother, Diane Schlegel of Horicon; his partner of 19 years, Bri Sisco of Horicon; his brother, Greg (Dianne) Bolstad of Wautoma; his sisters, Debbie (Todd) Wolter of Mayville and Sherry (Vic) Apfelbeck of Mayville; his nieces and nephews, Angela (Tim) Gorman, Amy (special friend, Brady) Meimann, Tanya (Brent) Beine, Samantha Sisco, Courtney Wolter, Adam (Leah) Bolstad, Trever (Kendra) Apfelbeck, and Jeremy Wolter; and his great-nieces and great-nephews, Keaton, Colin, Abby, Rylee, Mitch, Mason, and Seth. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer; and stepfather, Donald Schlegel.