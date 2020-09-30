Bond, Gerald W. "Jerry"

NEW LISBON - Gerald W. "Jerry" Bond, age 76 of New Lisbon, died on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse. Jerry was the son of Anthony and Alice (Tribel) Bond and was born on Nov. 1, 1943. He graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1962, and then went to Northwestern Technical College for Police Science. In 1977 he attended the FBI Academy at UW Virginia.

Jerry enjoyed fishing, (especially trout fishing) in the area and deer hunting. In his younger years he raced stock cars with Tom Jensen, Dan Nicholson, Dale Schultz and Bert Bigalke. Jerry liked watching the Green Bay Packers and NASCAR.

Jerry was married to Patricia Robison in 1963 and they had two children, John, and Lisa, and later divorced. He then married Susan Bennett in 1989 and had one child, Robin, and they later divorced. He married Calene Ehrlich-Bond on Aug. 31, 2013 and she preceded him in death on Aug. 26, 2018.

Jerry worked as a law enforcement officer for many years, serving on the Wisconsin State Patrol and on the Juneau County Sheriff's Department. Jerry is a past mayor of New Lisbon and was a volunteer fire department member. Later he was employed by Leer Mfg. in Florida and later moved back to New Lisbon and operated the Mallards Nest Tavern in Hustler until he retired.