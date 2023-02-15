Dec. 26, 1935 - Feb. 11, 2023

BARABOO - Bonita M. Dietl, (nee Murray), age 87, of Baraboo, WI passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023 at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, WI surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 17, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home, 120 East Adams Street, Lake Delton with Pastor Amos Vande Hei presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at Lake Delton Village Cemetery

Bonita was born on December 26, 1935, in Nekoosa, WI, the daughter of Walter and Mary (Kaatz) Murray. She married the love of her life, Hubert Dietl on April 26, 1975 and the couple enjoyed 47 years of marriage together.

She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, and grandmother who also loved to cook, read books, and enjoyed traveling.

Bonita is survived by her loving husband, Huey; and daughter, Roxann. She is further survived by her brother, Terry (Sandi) Murray; sisters: Linda (Roger) Peterson, Rose "Pug" Fisher, and Adeline "Addie" Pelanek; and her grandson, Travis Pocock. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers: Walter, William, and Gregory.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.