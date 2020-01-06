Bonnadine “Bonnie” E. (Rider) Stieve, 89, of Baraboo, left to be with God on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Clare Meadows Care Center.

Bonnie, the daughter of Emma and Morgan Rider, was born on Sept. 26, 1930 in Baraboo. She was united in marriage to Harold “Bud” Stieve on June 26, 1948, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo. They were married for 56 years until Bud’s death on Nov. 8, 2004. They had five children, and Bonnie was a full-time mother until her youngest started school. She then worked at the Industrial Coils for 25 years, where she became a group leader. She was a lifetime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Baraboo.

Bonnie grew up on a farm in Merrimac. After their marriage, Bud and Bonnie bought and farmed an adjoining property for almost twenty years. She had a passion for gardening and maintaining her beautiful blooming flower gardens. Bonnie enjoyed spending time with family, drives in the country, wildlife, bird watching, baking and puzzling.