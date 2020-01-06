Bonnadine Stieve, 89, of Baraboo

Bonnadine “Bonnie” E. (Rider) Stieve, 89, of Baraboo, left to be with God on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Clare Meadows Care Center.
Bonnie, the daughter of Emma and Morgan Rider, was born on Sept. 26, 1930 in Baraboo. She was united in marriage to Harold “Bud” Stieve on June 26, 1948, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo. They were married for 56 years until Bud’s death on Nov. 8, 2004. They had five children, and Bonnie was a full-time mother until her youngest started school. She then worked at the Industrial Coils for 25 years, where she became a group leader. She was a lifetime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Baraboo.
Bonnie grew up on a farm in Merrimac. After their marriage, Bud and Bonnie bought and farmed an adjoining property for almost twenty years. She had a passion for gardening and maintaining her beautiful blooming flower gardens. Bonnie enjoyed spending time with family, drives in the country, wildlife, bird watching, baking and puzzling.
She is survived by her five children, Linda Welch of Davidson, N.C., Terry Stieve of Farmington, Mo., Sherryll (Dan “Tuna”) Frisch of Baraboo, Richard (Mary) Stieve of Baraboo, and Lisa (Mike) McDaniel of Salt Lake City, Utah; seven grandchildren, Christopher (Cathie), Brian (Samantha), Lindsey (Tyler), Geoffrey, Kaleigh, Lucas (Colleen) and Nola (Dave); and nine great-grandchildren, William, Caleb, Henry, Emma, Eloise, Margaux, Ellie, Cooper and Axel; other relatives and friends.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband Harold (Bud) Stieve; her parents; her brother, Howard; and her son-in-law, Kenneth Welch. Per Bonnie’s wishes, a private Christian burial will be held with a celebration of life at a later date. The REDLIN FUNERAL HOME in Baraboo is assisting the family.
