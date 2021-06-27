Bonnell, Kenneth James "Ken"

BARABOO—Kenneth James “Ken” Bonnell, age 71 of Baraboo, WI passed away on Friday June 25, 2021 at home with his family by his side. He fought for 12 years against Cardiac Amyloidosis. He was born January 4, 1950 to Iver and Eleanor (Hall) Bonnell of North Freedom.

Young Kenny sold vegetables that his mother grew in her garden, when he wasn’t in the shop with his dad. Otherwise, he would hang out at Ulrich’s gas station or racing his go-cart around the North Freedom Park. His love of cars/trucks, specifically Fords, never let up. Whether it was building motors, doing bodywork, or making four-wheel drives, you could usually find him in the garage.

On September 28, 1985 Ken married Peggy Hanson. They were married for 35 years. It went from Ken and his three girls to a family of yours/mine & ours.

Ken was a dedicated family man. He always worked hard to provide for his family. Logging to clear for highways, painting and doing bodywork for more than a few shops, or the 30 years he worked for Seneca Foods. In his retirement he enjoyed traveling to various national parks across the country, classic car cruises with his friends, and best of all spending time building cars and trucks with Buddy.