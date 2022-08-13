Feb. 27, 1945—Aug. 11, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Bonnie J. Bennett, age 77, of Beaver Dam, died on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Beaver Dam Memory Care surrounded by her family.

A Celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held at a later date.

Bonnie Jean Bilke was born on February 27, 1945 in Beaver Dam, WI, the daughter of Don and Marian (Roth) Henke. After graduating from Beaver Dam High School, she was united in marriage with Terry Bennett at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam on August 1, 1964.

Bonnie was named the 1963 Beaver Dam Lake Queen. She was a competitive person and was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing Canasta and Cribbage. Bonnie also enjoyed camping, reading and taking casino trips.

She had a talent for making floral arrangements and helped her sister Judy at her floral shop in Randolph; the two of them also made cakes for many occasions. Bonnie was a very giving person and always went above and beyond when helping someone. She was an excellent cook and was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother.

Bonnie will be missed by her daughters: Tracy (Daryl) Storm and Kelly (Steve) Beyette, both of Beaver Dam; grandchildren: Joshua (Sara) Storm, Kyle (Lindsay) Storm, and Andrea Beyette; great-grandchildren: Hartley, Jovie, Jensyn, Grant, and Kellan; four siblings: Judy (Harold) North of Randolph, Gary Bilke of Brandon, Cheryl (David) Benike of Beaver Dam, and Russ (Conchi) Henke of River Falls; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her grandson, Adam; and her brother Jeff Henke.

