Jan. 4, 1950 - July 6, 2022

CAMBRIA - Bonnie Jean Bender age 72 of Cambria, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the Charleston Home Assisted Living in Beaver Dam.

Bonnie was born in Fond du Lac on January 4, 1950, daughter of Robert and Grace (DeFaut) Glaeser. She graduated from North Fond du Lac High School. Bonnie was united in marriage to Curtis Bender on April 25, 1976, in Fond du Lac. Bonnie was a ceramics instructor at the Green Lake Conference Center for many years. Bonnie loved crafting with her grandchildren and reading to them. Her greatest joy was baking and she was a wonderful cook. Bonnie was a member of St John's Lutheran Church.

Bonnie is survived by her two sons, Jon (Corey) Bender and James (Abby) Bender; four grandchildren, Devin, Tyler, Dalton and Hugo; sister-in-law, Roxene (Terry) Richter; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 2020; sister, Marilyn (Gary) Triatik and parents.

Visitation for Bonnie will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Markesan Community Funeral Home, 868 North Margaret Street and on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

A funeral service for Bonnie will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Markesan Community Funeral Home with Pastor Kurt Hagen officiating. Burial will follow at Salemville Cemetery.

