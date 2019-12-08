BEAVER DAM — Bonnie L. Bauer, 74, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Marshfield Medical Center, in Beaver Dam.
Bonnie was born the daughter of Reinhold and Marciel (Brummund) Bauer, on Aug. 29, 1945, in Beaver Dam. She was a 1963 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. She was employed, as a bookkeeper, with Beaver Dam Wholesalers, for 17 years, and later with Bonded Collectors in Beaver Dam and with Dodge County Dairy Testing.
Bonnie was a member of Good Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church, in Beaver Dam. She was well read and a master stitcher. Bonnie loved theater and attended many Beaver Dam Community Theatre performances. She enjoyed both classical and country music attending many shows throughout the state.
Bonnie is survived by her uncle, Robert Brummund of Beaver Dam, as well as, cousins, and special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her aunts, Regina and Selma.
A visitation will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home, in Beaver Dam, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Rev. Joel Jaeger will officiate. Interment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, in Horicon.
Memorials may be directed to Good Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church, in Beaver Dam.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.
