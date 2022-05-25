May 15, 1954—May 21, 2022

PORTAGE – Bonnie Lou Walker Carlin, age 68, of Portage, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, May 21, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Bonnie was born on May 15, 1954, in Hancock, WI, the daughter of Kenneth “Pat” and Eva (Marshall) Walker. She had worked at Ray O Vac in Portage, and later at Walgreens Distribution Center in Windsor. Bonnie had such a great infectious laugh, that could fill a room no matter where she was. She had a big heart and would share her generosity any way she could. Her greatest love was for her family and the light of her life was her daughter, Megan, and her grandchildren, Teddy and Tenley. Bonnie enjoyed her time thrift shopping and going to concerts. She had a love for music and found a lyric for almost anything. Her favorite time of year was Christmas, especially the annual “Walker Family Christmas” at the Briggsville Legion Hall. Her banana torte will be missed!

She is survived by her daughter, Megan Carlin (Thad Meister); her grandchildren; Theodore “Teddy” and Tenley; two sisters: Jean (Wayne) Edwards, Lois (Keith) Weyh; two brothers: Bob (Joann) Walker, Don Walker (Rita Haase); sister-in-law, Martha Walker; and brother-in-law, Gale Gay. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Mary Edwards Gay, brother David Walker, and twin infant sister.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Briggsville Protestant Cemetery, with Chaplain Derrick Rosenstiel officiating. A Celebration of Bonnie’s Life will follow the graveside service, at the Briggsville Legion Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the family to purchase a bench for the cemetery in memory of Bonnie. Donations can be sent to Megan Carlin, c/o Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home, 430 W. Wisconsin St., Portage, WI, 53901.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to SSM Health—Baraboo, Agrace Hospice, and Rita Haase, who always made themselves available during this time. The family would also like to thank Father Gary Krahenbuhl for his blessing and prayers.

Bonnie will forever be “With The Family”

