June 13, 1941—Sept. 3, 2022

CHETEK—Bonnie M. Fischer, age 81, of Chetek, WI, formerly of Wisconsin Dells died Saturday, September 3, 2022, peacefully at Meadowbrook at Chetek. Bonnie was born June 13, 1941 in Wisconsin Rapids to Roy and Della Rickhoff.

Bonnie married the love of her life Donald Fischer on April 30, 1960. She is survived by their four children: Carl (Lisa) Fischer of Cameron, Robert (Wendy) Fischer of Wisconsin Dells, Cynthia Wille of Madison and Wendy (Bill) Huehn of Rice Lake.

Bonnie loved everyone, most of all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved gardening, flowers, doing crafts, playing cards and fishing. She found beauty in everything she saw. Bonnie was a kind soul, and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Don; parents, Roy and Della; sister, Mary; son-in-law, Emil; great-granddaughter, Jazmine; and her beloved cat “baby cakes”.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is assisting the family with arrangements.

A special thank you to Marshfield Medical Center Hospice for their kindness in our moms final days.