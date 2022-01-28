BARABOO—Bonnie M. Harris died peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at Our House Assisted Living, with family by her side. Bonnie, daughter of Hubert and Alva (Seltun) Perry was born May 30, 1926 in Rolette, North Dakota. She was a graduate of Rolette High School. On Oct. 26, 1946 she was united in marriage to Gerauld Sabby in Iowa; he preceded her in death on June 8, 1968. On July 17, 1971 she was united in marriage to Charles Harris at Emanuel United Methodist Church in Baraboo; Charles preceded Bonnie in death on Aug. 26, 1991. Bonnie worked as a Stenographer for Honeywell in Minneapolis and later at Badger Army Ammunition Plant in Baraboo. She was a longtime member of Emanuel United Methodist Church as well as United Methodist Women and Emanuel Fellowship; she also volunteered for St. Clare Meadows.