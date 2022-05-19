 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bonnie M. Harris

Bonnie M. Harris died peacefully Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Our House Assisted Living, with family by her side.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Emanuel United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.

