Bonnie M. Harris died peacefully Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Our House Assisted Living, with family by her side.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Emanuel United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)