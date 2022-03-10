NEW LISBON—Bonnie Marie Petrick, age 87, of New Lisbon, died at her home on Monday, February 28, 2022.

Bonnie was born to Vernon T. and Regina A. (Reitz) Jensen at the “Old Mill Pond House” on September 10, 1934, just two houses away from where she died. She was raised in New Lisbon and graduated from NLHS in 1952. Bonnie started her first job at Walker Stainless Steel as an office assistant for Robert Walker.

Bonnie was united in marriage to Raymond J. Petrick on February 14, 1958, at the United Methodist Church in New Lisbon. They moved to Chicago for 11-years, and Bonnie was a stay-at-home mom and then worked for an auto parts warehouse right next to Chicago Steel and Wire where Ray worked. After moving back to New Lisbon, Bonnie worked for Mauston Farmers Co-op for 25-years as the office manager.

Bonnie, in her younger years, loved bowling and dancing with Ray at the Petenwell Dance Hall. She later enjoyed playing bingo and slots at the casino. She liked to garden (pulling weeds), crocheting and was an avid reader.

She is survived by her son, Ronald (Tina) Petrick of New Lisbon; a granddaughter, Tonya (Jason) Petrick of New Lisbon; a grandson, Nicholas Blodgett Petrick of New Lisbon; a brother, Tom (Susan) Jensen of New Lisbon; cherished nieces and nephews; and by a brother-in-law, Kenneth Larson of Adams, WI. She is further survived by her extended grandchildren: Taylor, Joshua (Krista), Lydia (Broc), Matthew, Adam (Susie), and Emily.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ray in 2002, and a sister, Betty Lou Larson in 2006.

A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held on Friday March 11, 2022, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the New Lisbon Community Center (110 Welch Prairie Rd.) in New Lisbon. The Hare Funeral Home is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.