Apr. 17, 1943—Aug. 1, 2022

NEW LISBON—Bonnie R. Robison, age 79, of New Lisbon died on Monday August 1, 2022, at Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston, WI surrounded by her family. Bonnie was the daughter of Raymond and Bernice (Nelson) Davies and was born on the family farm in the town of Clearfield on April 17, 1943. Bonnie attended the Lone Rock School until it closed and then attended the New Lisbon Public Schools until her High School graduation in 1961.

Bonnie was united in marriage to Gary D. Robison on October 2, 1965, at the Lone Rock Baptist Church in the town of Orange. To this union two children were born Darcy and Darin. Bonnie was employed as a legal secretary in downtown Madison in her younger years. She later left that job to do clerical work at Fort McCoy in Sparta. Once Darcy was born, Bonnie chose to stay home and raise the kids. Bonnie loved children and felt fortunate to work as a teacher’s aide for the New Lisbon School District once Darcy and Darin had grown.

The three most important things in Bonnie’s life were God, Family, and friends. She was a lifelong member of the Lone Rock Baptist Church. Bonnie was an excellent cook for her family gatherings. She also enjoyed boating and swimming at their Castle Rock Lake home, reading books and painting ceramics.

Bonnie is survived by her husband Gary of New Lisbon, a daughter Darcy (Hugh) Gaston of New Lisbon, a son Darin (Shawna) Robison of New Lisbon, 4 grandchildren, Kayla Robison, Ciara Robison, Hugh Gaston IV, and Elise Gaston, by her sister Shirley Schlicht of New Lisbon, by 2 brothers Robert (Linda) Davies of Danville PA, and William (Linda) Davies of Schofield WI, by a sister-in-law Harriet Davies of New Lisbon, and by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother David Davies, brother-in-law Joe Schlicht, sister-in-law Sharon Nienas, brother-in-law Jim Nienas, and father and mother-in-law Herbert (Inez) Robison.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday August 4th, 2022, at 1:00p.m. at the First Baptist Church (525 S Washington St.) in New Lisbon with Pastor James Appel and Pastor Ray Anderson presiding. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the church form 11:00a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Brewster Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services.

