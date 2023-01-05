Bonnie S. Bischoff

Dec. 12, 1945—Jan. 1, 2023

Bonnie Sue Bischoff, age 77, passed away on January 1, 2023 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

Bonnie was born in Antigo on December 12, 1945, the daughter of Otto and Hertha (Schultz) Borchardt. On March 8, 1975, she was united in marriage to her husband, Earl “Bud” Paul Bischoff. Bonnie enjoyed old country music songs, reading, and doing puzzles. She loved dogs and horses and always talked about being on a farm “in the country”. It is our hope she has finally made it there.

Bonnie is survived by her two sons: Earl Thomas (Gina) Bischoff and Michael (Daniela Perez) Bischoff; grandchildren: Earl Colin, Erin, and Eli Bischoff; and further survived by other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Cayli Jameson Bischoff; and other relatives.

Visitation for Bonnie will take place on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A graveside service at St. Peter’s Cemetery will follow.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Prairie Gardens in Sun Prairie as well as Agrace HospiceCare for their care of Bonnie.

“Jesus said to her, I am the resurrection and the life. Those who believe in me, even though they die, will live, and everyone who lives and believes in me will never die.”

John 11:25-26

