Dec. 3, 1938—April 21, 2022

BARABOO—Bonny J. Parchem, age 83 of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, April 21, 2022.

She was born in Rice Lake, WI, on December 3, 1938, the only child of the late Charles and Frieda (Brockman) Edmunds. Bonny and Norbert J. Parchem were united in marriage on April 26, 1958. Norb preceded her in death way too soon in 1989.

She is survived by her son, Jeffrey T. Parchem; and her daughter, Janice (Jim Hellenbrand) Clingman; as well as step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Bonny’s cremains will be interred at the Walnut Hill Cemetery beside her beloved husband. Their faithful poodle, Ebby (1987-1999) will be at their side for all eternity.

Remembrances may be made to the Sauk County Humane Society.

The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting Janice and Jeff. Per Bonny’s wishes, no funeral services will be held. In lieu, a celebration of her life is planned by her children at Sarento’s in Lake Delton from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, May 22, 2022. Sarento’s, and previously Fischer’s Supper Club, was Bonny’s favorite restaurant where she and her family planned weekly dinner dates together over the past few decades.