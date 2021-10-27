Boockmeier, Mary Cele

PORTAGE - Mary Cele Boockmeier, age 76, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
She was born on Feb. 5, 1945, in Portage, the daughter of Joseph Carroll and Mary Cecelia (Traut) Bremner. She attended St. Mary's Catholic School, Portage Senior High School, and graduated from The College of St. Theresa (Winona, Minn.) in 1967 with a B.A. in social work. She was married to Richard C. "Dick" Boockmeier in 1971. Mary Cele worked as a social worker in Marquette County from 1988 until her retirement in 2001. She was a lifelong, active member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage. Mary Cele was also a member of the Women's Civic League, the Golden Gossips Club and her book club.
She is survived by her sons, Matthew of White Bear Lake, Minn., and his children, Emma Grace and Sophia Carroll, and Andy (Annie) and their children, Bridget, Lillian, and Theodore Boockmeier, Oak Park, Ill.; other relatives; and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Richard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the temporary location of ST. MARY OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2652 Murphy Road, Portage, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, with Father Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church Endowment Fund.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
