Boockmeier, Mary Cele

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the temporary location of ST. MARY OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2652 Murphy Road, Portage, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, with Father Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage.