 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boockmeier, Mary Cele
0 entries

Boockmeier, Mary Cele

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE - Mary Cele Boockmeier, age 76, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the temporary location of ST. MARY OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2652 Murphy Road, Portage, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, with Father Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church Endowment Fund.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Top Senate Dems insist they'll get a budget deal

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News