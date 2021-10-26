Boockmeier, Mary Cele

PORTAGE - Mary Cele Boockmeier, age 76, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the temporary location of ST. MARY OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2652 Murphy Road, Portage, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, with Father Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church Endowment Fund.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
