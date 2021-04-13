Booher, Donald G.

NEW BERLIN - Donald G. Booher, 86, of New Berlin, Wis., passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, after a short illness. He leaves behind his loving wife of 64 years, Madonna. He was the loving father of Michael (Lora), William-deceased in 2012 (Leanne), Theresa (John) Hubbs, and Kathryn (Neal) Rehse; beloved grandfather of Crystal (Brandon), Erica (Eric), Justin (Elizabeth), Jared, Andrew (Megan), Alexander and Alison; cherished great-grandfather of Brooks; and is further survived by one sister, one brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Donald was a 1952 graduate of Waupun High School. He served in the U.S. Navy Submarine Corps, in the Korean conflict. Donald was a graduate of Coyne Electrical School, Chicago. He worked 38 years for Wisconsin Electric Company, Hales Corners and Oakbrook divisions, and retired in 1995. Following retirement, he served as a volunteer Red Coat for West Allis Memorial Hospital for 20 years. Donald was a driver for New Berlin Senior Taxi for 16 years. He was also a member of Holy Apostles for 57 years.

Don took pride in his family, home, and yard. His delight was in feeding God's birds all year long. Special times included attending children's activities, family and friends' gatherings, and walking his grand-dog, Belle. Viewing Packers games was a must. Don enjoyed road trips with his wife throughout Wisconsin and most of our states, as well as two to Canada and 12 winters in Florida, a tour of Hawaii, a tri-state European trip, to Nova Scotia, and the California Rose Bowl Parade in 2000.