Boomsma, Helen Mary

RIO - Helen Mary Boomsma, 95, of Rio, family matriarch, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was born April 14, 1925 in Calamus Township, the daughter of George and Clara (Hepp) Neuman.

Helen was united in marriage to John Boomsma Oct. 14, 1944 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lost Lake where she was also baptized and confirmed. They initially lived in Lost Lake, moved to Doylestown in 1951 where they operated their farm, and then moved to Rio in 1990. Most of her married life, Helen helped her husband run the farm and was a homemaker.

Helen was active in her church, she belonged to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Doylestown, then St. Joseph Catholic in Rio. She also was involved in the altar society and was on the Parish Council. Helen also was a member of the Doylestown Community Club and was active in Tuesday afternoon Women's Bowling League. Mom was a great cook and no one left her home without being served something to eat. Her awesome cookies and coffee cakes were enjoyed by all. She was known as "Grandma Cookie" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her favorite pastimes included gardening, sewing, and most of all taking care of her family. She was so content rocking babies and reading to them.