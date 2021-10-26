Boorsma, Katie

A loving sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Katie is survived by three daughters: Judy (Howard) Spinler of Beaver Dam, Joan (David) Bolender of West Bend, and Dori (Ken) Schultz of Waukesha. She is survived by seven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, six step-great-grandchildren, and longtime friend, Andrew De Young. She is also survived by sisters, Evelyn Vander Galien of Friesland and Carol Moat of Oregon, Wis.; brother- and sisters-in-law, Siebert Koima, Dorothy Blok, and Hilda Wooten; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Katie was a longtime member of the First Reformed Church of Randolph, where she enjoyed serving, among other roles, as a Sunday school and catechism teacher, in the Women's Guild, and on the hospitality committee. She worked at several jobs, but her favorite was at Melrose Grocery Store. Katie worked at Continental Manor for many years and was in charge of housekeeping when she retired. She continued to do volunteer work there, as well as at her church. Katie enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She had a passion for quilt making and gifted many quilts to family members.