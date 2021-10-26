Boorsma, Katie

RANDOLPH - Katie Boorsma, age 96, passed away on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Randolph Health Services.
Katie was born on March 17, 1925, in Cambria, Wis., daughter of Sam and Hattie Katsma. She married Anthony Boorsma on Oct. 27, 1944. Anthony preceded her in death on Aug. 25, 1987.
A loving sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Katie is survived by three daughters: Judy (Howard) Spinler of Beaver Dam, Joan (David) Bolender of West Bend, and Dori (Ken) Schultz of Waukesha. She is survived by seven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, six step-great-grandchildren, and longtime friend, Andrew De Young. She is also survived by sisters, Evelyn Vander Galien of Friesland and Carol Moat of Oregon, Wis.; brother- and sisters-in-law, Siebert Koima, Dorothy Blok, and Hilda Wooten; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; sisters, Jennie Westra, Gertie Slager, Elsie Winkel, Dorothy Lystra, and Ann Koima; and brothers, Ted Katsma, Gerald Katsma, Dewey Katsma, and Clarence Katsma.
Katie was a longtime member of the First Reformed Church of Randolph, where she enjoyed serving, among other roles, as a Sunday school and catechism teacher, in the Women's Guild, and on the hospitality committee. She worked at several jobs, but her favorite was at Melrose Grocery Store. Katie worked at Continental Manor for many years and was in charge of housekeeping when she retired. She continued to do volunteer work there, as well as at her church. Katie enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She had a passion for quilt making and gifted many quilts to family members.
Visitation for Katie will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, at FIRST REFORMED CHURCH, 406 S. High St., Randolph, WI.
A funeral service will be held for Katie at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, at church, with Pastor Luke Baehr officiating. Burial with follow at Randolph Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the First Reformed Church of Randolph or The Bible League International.
Randolph Community Funeral Home
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)