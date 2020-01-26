Boots (Duane) Allen Quandt, 57, Reedsburg

REEDSBURG - Boots (Duane) Allen Quandt, age 57 of Reedsburg passed away with family by his side on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at UW Hospital after a brief illness.
Duane, son of James and Gertrude (Kohlhapp) Quandt was born Dec. 20, 1962. He was a graduate of Baraboo High School. He was employed by Carpenter Glass in Baraboo for many years and most recently worked for Beaver Glass in Reedsburg. He was a longstanding member of the North Freedom Rod and Gun Club. In his free time, he enjoyed riding motorcycle, trap shooting, hunting, fishing, and spending time with friends. Boots will be remembered by his family for being an amazing friend that was always willing to go out of his way to lend a helping hand.
He is survived by his mother, Gert; girlfriend, Sandy Milewski; siblings, David (Patty) Quandt, Dennis (Penny) Quandt, Donna Quandt; niece and nephews, Brian (Melissa), Daniel (Kate), Kelli (Matt) Eddy, Thomas (Gregory); and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, James on July 28, 2015.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Redlin Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will also be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the family to be used toward the North Freedom Rod and Gun Club.
