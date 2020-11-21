Borchert, Thomas C.

BEAVER DAM - Thomas C. Borchert, "The Culvert Man," passed away peacefully on Nov. 17, 2020, just shy of his 81st birthday. Throughout his life, Tom was a successful businessman, having started several ventures including Tom's Truck & Tire, Tom's Sand & Gravel, and The Culvert Man. He also owned two radio towers. He worked hard and prided himself on being open for business all day, every day. He was passionate about pet rescue and will be missed by his family; his fur buddy, Titus; and all his friends.
Thank you to everyone who continue to help us endure this loss, and to all the good people who are helping to keep The Culvert Man on the road and continuing to roll on.
At Tom's request, there will be no services. Instead he asked that all memorials be made to the Humane Society or the local pet rescue shelter of your choice. He also asked that all who knew him raise a glass of their favorite beverage in honor of his memory. We encourage you to share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)