Borkenhagen, Janelle Marie

BARABOO/REEDSBURG - Janelle Marie Borkenhagen, of Baraboo and Reedsburg, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 19, 2021, at the age of 48. Janelle was born on March 10, 1973, to Thomas and Bonnie Biege (Newby) in Baraboo, Wis. Janelle was a graduate of Baraboo High School in 1991. Janelle was married to Ray Borkenhagen on Sept. 18, 1992.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Donald and Geneive Biege; uncle, Jerry Biege; father-in-law, Floyd Borkenhagen; brother-in-law, William "Billy" Borkenhagen; cousins, Randy Newby, Chris Newby, David Newby, Jeffery Newby, Patty Newby, and Valerie Janney; and her dog, Missy May.
She is survived by her husband, Ray Borkenhagen; her children, Taylor Borkenhagen of Lake Delton, Wis., Jamie Molnar (Remington) of Pardeeville, Wis. and Dylan Borkenhagen of Lake Delton, Wis.; her grandchildren, Natalya and Liam Molnar; her parents, Tom and Bonnie Biege of Lake Delton, Wis.; sister, Jody Beining (Pat) of Baraboo, Wis.; brother, Tom Biege Jr. (Karen) of Janesville, Wis.; mother-in-law, Avis Borkenhagen of Baraboo, Wis.; brothers-in-law, Jeff Borkenhagen (Connie) of Baraboo, Wis., Greg (Tina) Borkenhagen of Baraboo, Wis., and Bruce Borkenhagen (Brit) of Baraboo, Wis.; sister-in-law, Terry Zweifel (Mark) of Baraboo, Wis.; her many nieces and nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Janelle enjoyed spending time with family, swimming in her pool, and spending time with her pets: her dogs, Jax, Mika and Wallie, and cats, Kimchi and Big Guy. She loved watching WWE, was a big fan of James Dean, an avid Packers fan and loved listening to '80s rock music.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m. at REDLIN-ERTZ FUNERAL HOME, Baraboo. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until the start of the service Tuesday at the funeral home. No burial will be held at this time.
