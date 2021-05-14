Born, Carl George

MERRIMAC - Carl George Born, 99, of Merrimac, Wis., went to be with our Lord on Monday, May 10, 2021. Carl was born on Nov. 7, 1921, in Leland, Wis., to Charles and Ida (Geick) Born. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother and sister-in-law, Frederick and Leola Born.

Carl is survived by his nephew, Robert Born Sr. of Baraboo, Wis.; and his nieces, Mary (Erv) Staszewski of New Lisbon, Wis., Connie Belter of Baraboo, Wis., and Deb (Harry) Kowalke of Appleton, Wis. He is also survived by seven great-nieces and great-nephews and 15 great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, along with cousins and a wonderful group of friends and neighbors.

Carl was a dairy farmer for a good share of his life; when he retired from that, he continued to live in his home until the last couple days of his life. This was his home for 63 years and meant the world to him. Carl was a quiet, gentle man who was always willing to lend a hand. When someone needed help or something fixed, he was the person they came to; saying "no" was not a part of his vocabulary.