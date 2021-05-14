Born, Carl George

MERRIMAC - Carl George Born, 99, of Merrimac, Wis., went to be with our Lord on Monday, May 10, 2021. Carl was born on Nov. 7, 1921, in Leland, Wis., to Charles and Ida (Geick) Born. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother and sister-in-law, Frederick and Leola Born.
Carl is survived by his nephew, Robert Born Sr. of Baraboo, Wis.; and his nieces, Mary (Erv) Staszewski of New Lisbon, Wis., Connie Belter of Baraboo, Wis., and Deb (Harry) Kowalke of Appleton, Wis. He is also survived by seven great-nieces and great-nephews and 15 great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, along with cousins and a wonderful group of friends and neighbors.
Carl was a dairy farmer for a good share of his life; when he retired from that, he continued to live in his home until the last couple days of his life. This was his home for 63 years and meant the world to him. Carl was a quiet, gentle man who was always willing to lend a hand. When someone needed help or something fixed, he was the person they came to; saying "no" was not a part of his vocabulary.
Carl was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Baraboo. His faith was the foundation and cornerstone of his life. He was always ready to discuss a Bible passage or quote a verse that was appropriate for the situation. He will be dearly missed by many people, but hopefully he left an impression on your heart that when you think of him, it will bring a smile to you.
Services will be held Monday, May 17 at the REDLIN FUNERAL HOME in Baraboo, Wis. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. Burial will be held in Indian Farm Cemetery, Columbia County. Memorials can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Baraboo.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)